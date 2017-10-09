CROSS COUNTRY: Alayna Franson runner-up at Hatchet Invite

CLOSE

RHS girls 7th, boys 8th

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Rhinelander High School senior girls cross country runner Alayna Franson has recorded her fifth runner-up finish of the season.

Franson placed second in Saturday’s Hatchet Invitational in 19 minutes, 56.12 seconds. Lakeland Union High School sophomore Ashley Peterson won the 5,000-meter race held at Tomahawk’s Edgewater Golf Course in 19:12.39. Tomahawk sophomore Haley Voermans-Dean was third in 20:27.59.

The Hodags, who placed seventh out of 10 teams with 139 points, had one other girls runner finish in the top 10 with senior Anna Sturzl placing eighth in 21:12.49. RHS’s three other runners whose finishes counted toward the team score included: freshman Abigale Henrichs, 34th in 23:04.9; sophomore Valerie Dalka, 42nd in 23:46.99; and sophomore Allie Fugle, 53rd in 24:40.39.

LUHS had the top team score of 28, followed by Tomahawk (104), Mosinee (108), Chequamegon/Park Falls (111) and Ashland (122) rounding out the top five.

LUHS WINS BOYS RACE

LUHS’s boys topped the team standings at 45, followed by Phillips (75), Tomahawk (101), Mosinee (130) and Chequamegon/Park Falls (134) in the top five.

Thunderbirds senior Kav FitzPatrick won the boys race in 15:43.31 with Nekoosa senior Miguel Mathias second in 16:06.28 and LUHS senior Darius Diver third in 16:08.95.

RHS’s boys, who placed eighth out of 11 teams with 203 points, had no runners in the top 10 with the team’s best finish coming from senior Markus Johnson, who placed 13th in 18:10.72. The other four Hodag boys whose finishes counted toward the team score included: sophomore Abe Laggis, 41st in 19:27.76; freshman JC Adams, 44th in 19:29.67; freshman Jacob Weddle, 49th in 19:51.99; and sophomore Daniel Ritchie, 56th in 20:35.72.

Up next for RHS is the Great Northern Conference meet this coming Saturday at Northland Pines High School.