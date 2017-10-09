Council approves site plan for new Pizza Ranch in Rhinelander

CLOSE

Restaurant to be located next to Kwik Trip

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

Rhinelander’s City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a site plan for building a new Pizza Ranch restaurant.

Council members also backed a certified survey map for splitting property on Eisenhower Parkway owned by Kwik Trip to have two other parcels, so that the property to the south of the existing gas station could be developed. The site plan lays out the future development of the Pizza Ranch franchise south of Kwik Trip.

City building inspector/fire chief Terry Williams noted the restaurant and the gas station would be able to share a driveway connected to Eisenhower Parkway, while another driveway could be constructed on the south end of where the Pizza Ranch franchise would be located.

The site plan includes parking to the west, east and south of the building with a total of 83 stalls. The couple planning to open the Pizza Ranch franchise at that location, Bill and Cory Hoffmann, said they would like to begin construction on the nearly 5,000-square-foot building before the end of this year and open the restaurant around May of next year.