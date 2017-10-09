BOYS SOCCER: Hodags win GNC title outright

CLOSE

RHS improves to 9-0 in conference

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys soccer team won the Great Northern Conference title outright Thursday with a 2-1 league victory at Northland Pines, the conference’s second-place team.

RHS scored first 6:15 into the first half on a goal from Freddy Wisner assisted by Jonus Sabani.

After the Eagles scored the equalizer less than 10 minutes into the game, the 1-1 tie stayed in place until just over 2 minutes remained in the second half when Sabani tallied the game-winning goal on a penalty kick.

Shots on goal favored the Hodags, 17-4, with Josh Randolph recording the win in net.

RHS, which improved its season record to 9-0 in the GNC and 13-3-2 overall, will seek to finish with a perfect conference record this coming Thursday for Senior Night when the Hodags host their regular-season finale against Medford.