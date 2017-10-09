BOYS SOCCER: Hodags win GNC title outright

Members of the 2017 Hodag boys soccer team include, from left, front row, Hunter Hicks, Hugh Wiese,Taylor Plouff, Darin Bloomquist, Jacob Ostrander, Jared Arno. Middle row, Miles Wentworth, Daniel Ritchie, Nicholas St. Pierre, Breckin Younker, Joseph Heck, Matthew Von Oepen, Quinn Werner, Martin Hoger, Alec Lowry. Back row, Harrison Shinners, Josh Randolph, Justin Prasnick, Gerard DuBois, Ryan Roberts, Richard Triplett, Joe Schmitz, Freddy Wisner, Anthony Klabunde, Russell Benoy. Missing, Jonus Sabani, Fernando Montiel, Alex Kubeny, Zach Thompson, Luke Fritz. Photo by Bob Mainhardt

RHS improves to 9-0 in conference

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys soccer team won the Great Northern Conference title outright Thursday with a 2-1 league victory at Northland Pines, the conference’s second-place team.

RHS scored first 6:15 into the first half on a goal from Freddy Wisner assisted by Jonus Sabani.

After the Eagles scored the equalizer less than 10 minutes into the game, the 1-1 tie stayed in place until just over 2 minutes remained in the second half when Sabani tallied the game-winning goal on a penalty kick.

Shots on goal favored the Hodags, 17-4, with Josh Randolph recording the win in net.

RHS, which improved its season record to 9-0 in the GNC and 13-3-2 overall, will seek to finish with a perfect conference record this coming Thursday for Senior Night when the Hodags host their regular-season finale against Medford.

