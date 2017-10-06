Rhinelander Kiwanis students of the week

CLOSE

The Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander recognized two outstanding RHS seniors at its weekly meeting.

Lauren Rosendahl is a member of FBLA/DECA, student council, FACT and is a soccer manager and player. She wants to pursue a career in early childhood education at a UW school.

Alec Lowry, right, has been a soccer captain for two years, won 1st place at state for FBLA-Global Business, is a member of the pit band and jazz band and competed at DECA state in financial decision making. He plans to pursue a degree in engineering physics.

Pictured with the students is Kiwanian Ryan Hetland.