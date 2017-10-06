Oneida County’s outstanding warrants Oct. 6, 2017

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Jarvis Ivy, 22, Male/Black. Failure to pay operating while suspended fine. BOND: $203.30. Allysa Skar, 23, Female/White. Failure to pay theft of movable property fine. BOND: $870.65. Michael Kelch, 35, Male/White. Failure to appear for misdemeanor theft. BOND: $1,546. Morgan Chapman, 20, Female/Native American. Failure to pay underage drinking fine. BOND: $536.
