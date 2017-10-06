Obituary: Michael A. Miller

Michael A. Miller, age 68 formerly of Rhinelander, died Oct. 5, 2017, in Tomahawk. He was born July 6, 1949, in Rhinelander to Raymond and Lois (Deede) Miller.

Mike is survived by his children, Ashley Miller of Rhinelander, Adam Miller of Manitowoc, and Russ Sommers of Denmark; a sister, Linda Apfel of Rhinelander; brothers, Steven Miller and Mark Miller, both of Rhinelander; grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother.

A memorial service for Mike will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 13, with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service, all at the Carlson Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery.  (Carlson Funeral Home)

