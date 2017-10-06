New learning center dedicated at CAVOC

CLOSE

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Lu Berndt Active Learning Center was dedicated today at the Ced A. Vig Outdoor Classroom (CAVOC), the 160-acre facility owned by the School District of Rhinelander.

Lu taught kindergarten in Rhinelander for 23 years and according to her family, combined her passion for teaching with her love of nature, striving to show her students the importance of nature as a learning tool for all children.

Following her passing in 2015, the Berndt family contacted the school district, seeking to commemorate Lu’s joy of teaching and hands-on approach to learning. With a donation from the family, work began to create the learning center which includes work stations and teaching curricula developed for grades K-5 and a Northwoods nature museum using fish and animal mounts that had been in storage at CAVOC.

The dedication event welcomed Berndt family members, district teachers and staff, school board members, friends and the public to view the facility. A more in-depth story will appear in the Oct. 15 Star Journal.