Making it official

The long-awaited dog park in Rhinelander is officially open. A ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 30 marked the opening of the Doctors Foster & Smith Dog Park, located at Shepard Park.

On hand to make the park official were representatives of the pet supply company, city officials and long time dog park supporters.

Spencer Insolia, Doctors Foster & Smith president also presented Rhinelander Mayor Dick Johns with a check for $15,000 toward set up of the facility.

The grand opening was the culmination of more than a decade of work by members of the community to bring a dog park to Rhinelander.