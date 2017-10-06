Making it official

Pictured from left, city council alderperson Sherrie Belliveau, DFS president Spencer Insolia, DFS Retail Store manager Patti Berg, Lynn Schueler, dog park supporter Tina Werres and Rhinelander Mayor Richard Johns.

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The long-awaited dog park in Rhinelander is officially open. A ribbon cutting ceremony Sept. 30 marked the opening of the Doctors Foster & Smith Dog Park, located at Shepard Park.

On hand to make the park official were representatives of the pet supply company, city officials and long time dog park supporters.

Spencer Insolia, Doctors Foster & Smith president also presented Rhinelander Mayor Dick Johns with a check for $15,000 toward set up of the facility.

The grand opening was the culmination of more than a decade of work by members of the community to bring a dog park to Rhinelander.

