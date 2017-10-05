Michael Chagnon enters not guilty plea

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Michael Chagnon, the 24-year-old Rhinelander man accused of having sex with a teenage girl he supervised at work pleaded not guilty today in Oneida County Circuit Court.

Chagnon is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree sexual assault of a child, after admitting he knew the girl was underage, but had sex with her at least seven times over a one-month period.

Judge Michael Bloom agreed to lower Chagnon’s cash bond from $5,000 to $2,000. He has a pre-trial conference set for Nov. 11.

