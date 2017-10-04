Rhinelander High School raises awareness, money for disaster survivors

CLOSE

It didn’t take long for Rhinelander High School (RHS) students to jump in and offer support to survivors of the recent natural disasters throughout the country. Days after Hurricane Irma slammed Florida’s coast FBLA/DECA member Brittany Curby asked club advisor Mischell Fryar what the club could do to help victims.

The FBLA/DECA officer team jumped at the idea and contacted the advisors of other high school clubs to get them involved as well. Members from organizations including FCCLA, HOSA, Key Club, National Honor Society, Project Unify and Student Council put their heads together to create a school-wide event called Dollars for Disasters.

The minute-long fundraiser was held during homeroom Tuesday. In the week prior to the event student representatives from the involved clubs advertised the event with posters and reminder announcements. In all, RHS students donated $750, which will in turn be donated to the American Red Cross to aid people affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria as well as the devastating forest fires on the West Coast.

Organizers of Dollars for Disasters said they were happy to raise money to help those in crisis and also unite the school for a common cause.