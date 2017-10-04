Obituary: Neil Jay Moore

Neil Jay Moore, age 79 of Gleason, died Oct. 3, 2017 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was born July 25, 1938 in Tampico, Ill., to George and Clover Moore. Neil served in the Marine Corp for 10 years.

Neil is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Tammy Moore of Sun Prairie, Kevin Moore of Ill., and Gene Moore of Ariz.; a sister, Ellen Chapman; grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

The visitation for Neil will be held Oct. 8, from 2 p.m. until the 4 p.m. celebration of life, all at the Hildebrand Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Yorktown Cemetery in Yorktown, Ill. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)