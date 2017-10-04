Obituary: Marlene Waalkens

Marlene Gail Waalkens, age 83 of Starks, died Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at home. She was born April 1, 1934, in Gagen to George and Mahala (Shorter) Anderson.

Marlene is survived by her children, Tom Waalkens (Jonetta) of Muscoda, and Donna Polarski of Three Lakes; her sister, Patricia Bonack of Rhinelander; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; sons, Patrick and Michael, and 10 brothers and sisters.



Graveside services were held Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the Forest Home Cemetery in Rhinelander. (Carlson Funeral Home)