GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hodags down Hatchets, even GNC record at 4-4

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls volleyball team got back to the .500 mark in the Great Northern Conference after winning Tuesday’s home match over Tomahawk, 25-17, 25-15, 24-26, 26-24.

The Hodags were led by Hope Wissbroecker with 26 kills, four service aces, nine digs and five solo blocks. Other statistical leaders for RHS included: Stephanie Kuester, 28 digs and three service aces; Makayla Kuester, 22 set assists and two service aces; and Ally Seefeldt, 20 set assists and six kills.

RHS’s season record stands at 4-4 in the GNC and 13-14 overall going into Saturday’s conference tournament play at Northland Pines.