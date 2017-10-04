GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hodags down Hatchets, even GNC record at 4-4

The Hodags' Cami Buchmann (5) reaches above the net for a block in Tuesday's home match against Tomahawk. Photos by Bob Mainhardt

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls volleyball team got back to the .500 mark in the Great Northern Conference after winning Tuesday’s home match over Tomahawk, 25-17, 25-15, 24-26, 26-24.

The Hodags were led by Hope Wissbroecker with 26 kills, four service aces, nine digs and five solo blocks. Other statistical leaders for RHS included: Stephanie Kuester, 28 digs and three service aces; Makayla Kuester, 22 set assists and two service aces; and Ally Seefeldt, 20 set assists and six kills.

RHS’s season record stands at 4-4 in the GNC and 13-14 overall going into Saturday’s conference tournament play at Northland Pines.

The Hodag girls varsity volleyball team has a "pink out" for Tuesday's home match against Tomahawk. In front the Hodags' Hope Wissbroecker (13) digs out the Tomahawk serve while Libero Stephanie Kuester looks on in back. The Hodags' Makayla Kuester (9) sets up the ball against Tomahawk. The Hodags' Molly Wagler (17) attempts a kill against Tomahawk while Hope Wissbroecker (13) looks on. At right, the Hodags' Ally Seefeldt (2) attempts a kill against Tomahawk. The Hodags' Hope Wissbroecker (13) and Lexie Rick (20) reach above the net for a double block. The Hodags' Hope Wissbroecker (13) reaches above the net for a kill against Tomahawk.
