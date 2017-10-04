GIRLS TENNIS: Belinda Weddle ousted in Sectional quarterfinal

The Hodags' Belinda Weddle. Star Journal file photo

RHS senior ends high school career 81-25

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The only Rhinelander High School girls tennis player who qualified for Wednesday’s WIAA Division 1 Sectional at Wausau West was knocked out of the tournament’s opening round when senior Belinda Weddle lost her No. 1 singles quarterfinal match in straight sets to Eau Claire Memorial junior Sierra Auleta, 1-6, 0-6.

“Because Sierra didn’t hit winners, most points were Belinda’s errors,” said Hodags head coach Bob Heideman. “That kind of match really tests a player’s resolve. Belinda fought hard throughout the match from beginning to end. She was never mentally out of it. She was trying to right the ship until the end. I was proud of her.”

Auleta ended up as the Sectional’s runner-up in No. 1 singles to Stevens Point junior Sabrina Tang, who is 28-0 this season.

Weddle, a four-time sectional qualifier, ended the 2017 season with a record of 15-10 and was 81-25 over her high school career.

“Eighty-one wins puts her up with the greats of Rhinelander girls tennis history, but it doesn’t say what a great kid she is and a pleasure to have on the team,” Heideman said.  “Funny thing, I’d bet she is going to get stronger and that her best tennis is ahead of her.”

