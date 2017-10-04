Free tickets still available for Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

CLOSE

Northwoods residents have one last chance to see the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in concert free of charge, at Rhinelander High School.

The Northwoods Concert Association is sponsoring the performance at the Rhinelander High School auditorium at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 5.

Admission is by ticket only; free tickets are available at the Rhinelander District Library and are limited to six per person.

After nearly 30 years of bringing the symphony to Rhinelander, this will be the last concert offered by the group as funds received from the Jean Simmons Estate have been depleted.