CROSS COUNTRY: RHS boys 5th at Northland Pines

Markus Johnson 8th

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Tuesday’s stormy weather didn’t prevent the Rhinelander High School boys cross country team from being able to compete and finish in the Northland Pines Invitational, where the Hodags placed fifth out of six teams with at least five finishers.

Medford topped the team standings with 30 points, followed by Phillips (56), Northland Pines (69), Antigo (104), RHS (116) and Crandon (146).

The top-two runners were also from Medford with senior Trey Ulrich finishing first in 16 minutes, 36.3 seconds, and junior Derek Rudolph placing second in 17:23.2, a tenth of a second in front of the third-place finisher, Three Lakes junior Jared Zwettler.

The Hodags’ top finish came from senior Markus Johnson, who placed eighth in 18:13.1. RHS’s other four runners whose finishes counted toward the team score included: freshman Jacob Weddle, 25th in 19:16.4; freshman JC Adams, 29th in 19:39.1; sophomore Abe Laggis, 34th in 19:59.9; and sophomore Levi Smith, 45th in 20:56.

Up next for the Hodags is Saturday’s invitational at the Edgewater Country Club hosted by Tomahawk, prior to the Oct. 14 Great Northern Conference meet hosted by Northland Pines.