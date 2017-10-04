BOYS SOCCER: Hodags hold off Indians, clinch at least tie for GNC title

CLOSE

RHS now 8-0 in conference

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After scoring the only goal in the first half on a soggy Tuesday evening, the Rhinelander High School varsity boys soccer team stayed undefeated in the Great Northern Conference and assured itself of at least a tie for the league title with a 3-2 home victory over Mosinee.

RHS got on the scoreboard 20:24 into the first half on an unassisted goal from Matthew Von Oepen.

The Indians tied the game at 1-1 when Tanner Cook scored the first of his two goals on the night 27:38 into the second half.

The Hodags regained the lead just over 5 minutes later when Jonus Sabani scored unassisted.

Sabani then tallied his second goal of the night at 35:51 of the second half with an assist by Darin Bloomquist.

Mosinee tallied the final goal in the final minute when Cook scored on a penalty kick.

Shots on goal favored RHS, 15-3, with Josh Randolph recording the win in net

The Hodags’ season record stands at 8-0 on the GNC and 12-3-2 overall going into Thursday’s conference game at Northland Pines. With only two conference games remaining, a win over the 6-2 Eagles would give RHS the outright GNC title.

Hodags 3, Mosinee 2

Mosinee 0 2 – 2

Hodags 1 2 – 3