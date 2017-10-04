BOYS SOCCER: Hodags hold off Indians, clinch at least tie for GNC title

At center, the Hodags' Jonus Sabani (11) is congratulated at left by Matthew Von Oepen (2) after Sabani scores one of his two second-half goals in Tuesday's home game against Mosinee. Photos by Bob Mainhardt

RHS now 8-0 in conference

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After scoring the only goal in the first half on a soggy Tuesday evening, the Rhinelander High School varsity boys soccer team stayed undefeated in the Great Northern Conference and assured itself of at least a tie for the league title with a 3-2 home victory over Mosinee.

RHS got on the scoreboard 20:24 into the first half on an unassisted goal from Matthew Von Oepen.

The Indians tied the game at 1-1 when Tanner Cook scored the first of his two goals on the night 27:38 into the second half.

The Hodags regained the lead just over 5 minutes later when Jonus Sabani scored unassisted.

Sabani then tallied his second goal of the night at 35:51 of the second half with an assist by Darin Bloomquist.

Mosinee tallied the final goal in the final minute when Cook scored on a penalty kick.

Shots on goal favored RHS, 15-3, with Josh Randolph recording the win in net

The Hodags’ season record stands at 8-0 on the GNC and 12-3-2 overall going into Thursday’s conference game at Northland Pines. With only two conference games remaining, a win over the 6-2 Eagles would give RHS the outright GNC title.

Hodags 3, Mosinee 2

Mosinee               0              2 – 2

Hodags                 1              2 – 3

From right, the Hodags' Daniel Ritchie (8) controls the ball while heading down the field with Hunter Hicks (21) in Tuesday's home game against Mosinee. In front at right, the Hodags' Ryan Roberts (13) attempts a pass that is deflected out of bounds. The Hodags' Alec Lowry (18) takes a corner kick. The Hodags' Jonas Sabani (11) scores one of his two goals Tuesday against Mosinee. At right, the Hodags' Quinn Werner (6) controls the ball Tuesday against Mosinee. The Hodags' Quinn Werner (6) throws in the ball against Mosinee. At right, the Hodags' Quinn Werner (6) battles for the ball in a puddle in Tuesday night's game against Mosinee at Mike Webster Stadium.
