Mayor proclaims Oct. 3 ‘Northwoods United Way Day’

Event marks the beginning of the 2018 fundraising season

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Northwoods United Way kicked off its annual campaign Oct. 3 with a goal of raising $165,000 by the end of December. Money raised will be distributed in 2018 to programs throughout Oneida, Vilas and Forest Counties.

Board president Brian Fritz said that the funds raised by the United Way locally this year are “more critical than they have been in a long time,” given the amount of disaster relief aid needed in other parts of the country.

“It’s important that we will be able to apply those funds locally,” Fritz said. “And hopefully keep the dollars designated to the (hurricane) relief effort to go to the relief effort, and still have our allocation here.”

Though reaching the goal will require a “tremendous effort,” Fritz said he believes it’s possible due to the people of Forest, Vilas and Oneida County.

United Way has been involved in the community for 27 years, said executive director Nancy Sattler, and in 2018 expects to support 27 different agencies in the Northwoods, such as the Personal Essentials Pantry, Headwaters and Campfire USA.

Community members can help by volunteering their time, making a monetary donation to the campaign through the United Way website, or by calling Nancy Sattler at 715-369-0440.