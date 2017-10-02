Obituary: Patrick O. Brown

Patrick O. Brown, age 75 of Newbold, died Oct. 1, 2017, at his residence surrounded by his wife, family and friends. Pat was born Sept. 26, 1942, in Marinette to Owen and Mary (Sporrer) Brown.

Pat served in the Navy four four years, including during the Bay of Pigs Invasion and Cuban Missile Crisis.

He is survived by his wife, Emily; four sons, Corey (DeAnna) Brown and Shannon Brown of Janesville; Trent (Roxanne) Coppenger of Rhinelander and Tal (Colleen) Coppenger of Appleton; one daughter; Jerin Coppenger-McRath of Rosemont, Minn.; 13 grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Owen (Julie) Brown of Green Valley, Jeff (Candice) Brown of Wausaukee, Jimmy (Julie) Brown of Wausaukee, Barb Menard of Las Vegas, Nev., Kathy Phillips of Wausaukee, Theresa (Mike) Szydel of Wausaukee, and Sharon (Roger) Johnson of Wausaukee; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, and brother-in-law, Russell Phillips. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)