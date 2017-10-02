Obituary: Douglas R. Hall

Douglas R. Hall, age 83 of Rhinelander, died Sept. 27, 2017, at Rennes Health & Rehab Center. He was born Aug. 3, 1934, in Rhinelander to Ronald H. and Minnie (Bowman) Hall.

He is survived by his children, Edward (Kim) Hall of Tomahawk, Mike (Mary) Hall, Tim (Pam) Hall and Patrick (Mary Ellen) Hall, all of Rhinelander; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Barbara Raske of Rhinelander, sister-in-law; LeCleta Hall of Springfield, Ill.; nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Shirley A. Hall; granddaughter, Allison Hall; one brother, Richard Hall, and brother-in-law, Frank Raske.

The visitation for Douglas will be held Friday, October 6, at the Hildebrand Funeral Home, from 10:30 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. funeral service. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Cemetery. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)