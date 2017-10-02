Committee backs final payment to Streetscape contractor

Payments to Kruczek Construction total more than $8 million

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

Rhinelander’s Water/Wastewater Committee voted Monday in favor of providing a final payment of $220,669.96 to Kruczek Construction, Inc. for all the work completed on the city’s downtown Streetscape project.

“The $220,000 that is due for payment is largely the retainage that was held earlier, and some miscellaneous,” said city public works director Tim Kingman, who also noted a final change order decreased the total contract cost by $91,240.

Kingman noted the final change order modifies the contract by subtracting more than $111,000 for materials that weren’t used while also adding close to $20,000 for additional electrical work that included: installing conduit on South Anderson Street to power existing parking lot lighting ($4,935); adding a “trombone arm” to a light pole at Pelham and South Anderson ($2,500); installing a signal lighting concrete pedestal base at Pelham and South Anderson ($5,000); and moving a signal lighting cabinet at Pelham and South Anderson ($8,000).

“This gets us to resolve all the contract item amounts to be zero and the final contract amount to be, to the contractor, of $8,029,833,” Kingman said. “That would not be the total of the whole expense of the project. This would be the total of the expense we paid to a contractor to do the work.”

Kingman said the total cost of the project, which also includes engineering and miscellaneous expenses, is around $10 million.

The 2017 construction season marked the second of two years of scheduled work for the Streetscape project, for which the total price tag in the neighborhood of $10 million is funded by more than $5.5 million in loans, around $3.4 million in grants and approximately $1.2 million being the city’s share. This year’s work began in early May with all the roads downtown being opened before the Fourth of July.

The project first began in March of last year and wrapped up for 2016 in November. Numerous street closures occurred downtown last year when work took place separating the combined sanitary and storm water sewers and upgrading both systems along with installing new water lines and putting down new pavement. Along with new curbing, the project has also involved increasing the width of sidewalks, installing decorative lighting, planting trees and other beautification projects.