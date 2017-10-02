BOYS SOCCER: Hodags shut out Thunderbirds, remain unbeaten in GNC

Members of the 2017 Hodag boys soccer team include, from left, front row, Hunter Hicks, Hugh Wiese,Taylor Plouff, Darin Bloomquist, Jacob Ostrander, Jared Arno. Middle row, Miles Wentworth, Daniel Ritchie, Nicholas St. Pierre, Breckin Younker, Joseph Heck, Matthew Von Oepen, Quinn Werner, Martin Hoger, Alec Lowry. Back row, Harrison Shinners, Josh Randolph, Justin Prasnick, Gerard DuBois, Ryan Roberts, Richard Triplett, Joe Schmitz, Freddy Wisner, Anthony Klabunde, Russell Benoy. Missing, Jonus Sabani, Fernando Montiel, Alex Kubeny, Zach Thompson, Luke Fritz. Photo by Bob Mainhardt

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys soccer team remains undefeated in Great Northern Conference play following Thursday’s 4-0 league victory at Lakeland Union High School.

The Hodags tallied their first goal less than 2 minutes into the game when Jonus Sabani scored on a penalty kick. Sabani scored again on an assist by Matthew Von Oepen midway through the first half before recording a hat trick with an unassisted goal more than 8 minutes before intermission.

RHS’s final goal came less with than 10 minutes remaining in the game when Van Oepen scored with an assist by Martin Hoger.

The Hodags held a 14-8 advantage in shots on goal with Josh Randolph recording the shut out win in net.

RHS’s season record stands at 7-0 on the GNC and 11-3-2 overall going into Tuesday’s home conference match against Mosinee.

