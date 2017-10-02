BOYS SOCCER: Hodags shut out Thunderbirds, remain unbeaten in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys soccer team remains undefeated in Great Northern Conference play following Thursday’s 4-0 league victory at Lakeland Union High School.

The Hodags tallied their first goal less than 2 minutes into the game when Jonus Sabani scored on a penalty kick. Sabani scored again on an assist by Matthew Von Oepen midway through the first half before recording a hat trick with an unassisted goal more than 8 minutes before intermission.

RHS’s final goal came less with than 10 minutes remaining in the game when Van Oepen scored with an assist by Martin Hoger.

The Hodags held a 14-8 advantage in shots on goal with Josh Randolph recording the shut out win in net.

RHS’s season record stands at 7-0 on the GNC and 11-3-2 overall going into Tuesday’s home conference match against Mosinee.