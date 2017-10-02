AmeriGas donates $750 to SDR programs

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Three School District of Rhinelander (SDR) programs got a boost recently from AmeriGas Propane and its customers. Every year the Rhinelander business sets aside 50 percent from every sale made during its annual propane refill sale and makes a donation to support the community.

Chris McDonald, representing AmeriGas Propane, presents a $250 check to Tina Kansariwala, center, RHS dance team captain, and Kari Britton, RHS dance team assistant coach.

This year, SDR was chosen, with $250 being given to each of three programs, FBLA/DECA, the RHS dance team and Hodags Care.

FBLA/DECA at Rhinelander High School prepares students for “real world” professional experiences in business management and administration, finance, marketing, hospitality and tourism, logistics, and other related careers. Members are provided with opportunities to practice the skills and knowledge they are learning in the classroom as well as gaining the competitive edge for college and career success.

On behalf of the Hodags Care program, School District of Rhinelander Superintendent Kelli Jacobi, right, accepts a donation from Chris McDonald, representing AmeriGas Propane.

The RHS dance team has competed in in Hip Hop, Kick, Jazz and Pom over the years. This year they will compete in Hip Hop and Pom. The team also hosts dance camps for elementary and middle school aged children, performs at football and basketball games, and participates in the local Fourth of July parade.

The Hodags Care program is set up to provide school breakfast and lunches to students whose families are struggling financially due to short-term financial hardships. The program is funded through private donations. SUBMITTED PHOTOS.