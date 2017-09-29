Top five outstanding warrants

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Robert D. Beck, 28, Male/White. Failure to pay OWI (2nd), resisting. BOND: $1,544. Jovan J. Salzman, 28, Female/White. Failure to pay resisting and officer and misuse of 911. BOND: $646. Brieanna M. Persike, 25, Female/White. Failure to pay retail theft, remove anti-theft device. BOND: $471. Michael D. Mathis, 29, Male/Native American. Failure to pay disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia. BOND: $555. Jerome R. Isham, 33, Male/Native American. Failure to pay possession of THC and possession of controlled substance. BOND: $1,186.
<
>
Jerome R. Isham, 33, Male/Native American. Failure to pay possession of THC and possession of controlled substance. BOND: $1,186.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Rhinelander man accused of child sexual assault

Comments comments

Another sex offender released in Oneida County

Comments comments

This week’s outstanding warrants – Sept. 22

Comments comments

Father facing felony charges for son’s death

Comments comments