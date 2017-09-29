Rhinelander man accused of child sexual assault

CLOSE

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Michael Chagnon

A $5,000 cash bond has been set for a 24-year-old Rhinelander man charged with two counts of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child, a Class C felony. Michael A. Chagnon was arrested Wednesday and made an initial appearance in Oneida County Circuit Court Thursday.

According to court records the father of a 14-year-old girl contacted Rhinelander police to tell them his daughter had admitted to having sexual intercourse with Chagnon.

Chagnon is scheduled to make an adjourned initial appearance in the Branch 2 courtroom Monday.

A Class C felony carries a penalty of a fine not to exceed $100,000 or imprisonment not to exceed 40 years or both.