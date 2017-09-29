Community news

CLOSE

Free Milwaukee Symphony Concert

The Northwoods Concert Association is sponsoring the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performance at the Rhinelander High School auditorium at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 5. Admission is by ticket only; free tickets are available at the Rhinelander District Library and are limited to six per person. After nearly 30 years of bringing the symphony to Rhinelander, this will be the last concert offered by the group as funds received from the Jean Simmons Estate have been depleted.

Spooky Story Writing Challenge

The Rhinelander District Library is looking for the spookiest stories in the Northwoods. The Spooky Story Writing Challenge is open to ages 12 – 18, must be 500 words or less, typed, and turned in with an application. Stories must be turned in at the adult department desk by Oct. 23. The winning story will be published in the Star Journal, prizes for top three picks. Applications are available at the library and online at www.rhinelanderlibrary.org. For more information, call 715-365-1070.

Hospice volunteers needed

Compassionate volunteers who want to help individuals dying of terminal illness live each day pain free, with dignity and in peace are needed throughout the Northwoods. Ministry Home Care- Hospice Services, part of Ascension is seeking Hospice volunteers and will provide training during a free six-week course, Tuesdays, Oct. 17 – Nov. 21, from 5-8 p.m. in Rhinelander. The training provides the foundation of knowledge and skill needed to provide support to patients and their families. Register by Oct. 13 by calling Melissa Houg, 800-643-4663.