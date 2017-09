CLOSE

Congratulations to the September students and staff member of the month. Pictured from left are Brylee Ridderbusch, social studies; Jada Appling, fine arts; Shandi Peitsch, fine arts; David Bennet, science; Mariah Freeman, family and consumer science; Lauren Rosendahl, business and marketing; Mr. Losch, staff of the month; Bridget Rich, English and Hunter Walport, physical education.