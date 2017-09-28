Obituary: Mary “Jane” Jones

Mary “Jane” Jones, age 86 of Rhinelander, died Wednesday, Sept.27, 2017, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She was born Jan. 15, 1931, to Charles and Winifred (Howell) Ouimette.

Jane is survived by her sons, Brian Jones and Mark (Eily) Jones; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Barbara Michie; brothers, William “Bill” Ouimette and Victor Ouimette; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; and her son, Donald Jones.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, at the First United Methodist Church in Rhinelander with Rev. Keith Wolf officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church. Interment will take place in the Union Grove Cemetery in Harshaw. (Carlson Funeral Home)