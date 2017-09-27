Oneida County Fair coordinator stepping down

CLOSE

Nancy Gehrig notes time conflict with new job

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

After being the Oneida County Fair coordinator since 2013, Nancy Gehrig has confirmed she is stepping down.

Gehrig, who was present at Monday’s Rhinelander Parks, Buildings and Ground Committee to report on this year’s fair that took place Aug. 3-6 at Pioneer Park, said she has been offered a new job that will no longer allow her to commit the necessary time to also be the fair coordinator. She noted the position she previously had at Nicolet College was included among the positions cut there.

“I was able to balance the fair and Nicolet,” she said. “Because of the hours I put (in) at Nicolet and doing the fair it worked really well….

“I have been offered (a job) that’s a really good one, and I don’t think – and I know for a fact – I won’t be able to balance the hours of the fair. That, and there’s some personal reasons, I’ll be honest.”

Gehrig said her contract as the fair coordinator ended at the end of August. She also noted someone has approached her to take over the coordinator position.

“I have no idea how the county’s going to work that,” said Gehrig, who pointed she was asked to step up as the coordinator in 2013 after having previously been a volunteer for the fair for four years.

Gehrig had replaced Tina Werres as the fair coordinator.