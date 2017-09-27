BOYS SOCCER: Hodags come back, then lose at D.C. Everest

CLOSE

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After falling behind by three goals Tuesday, the Rhinelander High School varsity boys soccer team tied its game in the second half before losing in non-conference action at D.C. Everest, 4-3.

The Hodags pulled within a goal at halftime after Jonus Sabani scored twice off of free kicks.

RHS tied the game at 3-3 midway through the second half when Alec Lowry scored off of a free kick.

D.C. Everest then tallied the game-winning goal 34:12 into the second half.

Shots on goal favored D.C. Everest, 9-8. Josh Randolph stopped five shots for the Hodags.

RHS’s season record stands at 10-3-2 overall and 6-0 in the Great Northern Conference going into Thursday’s conference game at Lakeland Union High School.