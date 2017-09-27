BOYS SOCCER: Hodags come back, then lose at D.C. Everest

Members of the 2017 Hodag boys soccer team include, from left, front row, Hunter Hicks, Hugh Wiese,Taylor Plouff, Darin Bloomquist, Jacob Ostrander, Jared Arno. Middle row, Miles Wentworth, Daniel Ritchie, Nicholas St. Pierre, Breckin Younker, Joseph Heck, Matthew Von Oepen, Quinn Werner, Martin Hoger, Alec Lowry. Back row, Harrison Shinners, Josh Randolph, Justin Prasnick, Gerard DuBois, Ryan Roberts, Richard Triplett, Joe Schmitz, Freddy Wisner, Anthony Klabunde, Russell Benoy. Missing, Jonus Sabani, Fernando Montiel, Alex Kubeny, Zach Thompson, Luke Fritz. Photo by Bob Mainhardt

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After falling behind by three goals Tuesday, the Rhinelander High School varsity boys soccer team tied its game in the second half before losing in non-conference action at D.C. Everest, 4-3.

The Hodags pulled within a goal at halftime after Jonus Sabani scored twice off of free kicks.

RHS tied the game at 3-3 midway through the second half when Alec Lowry scored off of a free kick.

D.C. Everest then tallied the game-winning goal 34:12 into the second half.

Shots on goal favored D.C. Everest, 9-8. Josh Randolph stopped five shots for the Hodags.

RHS’s season record stands at 10-3-2 overall and 6-0 in the Great Northern Conference going into Thursday’s conference game at Lakeland Union High School.

Comments

