GIRLS SWIMMING: Marna Winnicki, Jenny Heck named co-head coaches

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

For the remainder of this fall’s girls swimming season, Jenny Heck and Marna Winnicki have been named Rhinelander High School’s co-head coaches, said activities director Brian Paulson.

Paulson said Brent Olson will remain as a part-time assistant with the team.

Winnicki, who has been the middle school’s girls swimming coach, also took over the responsibilities of coaching the high school team following the resignation of Lindsay Byrka midway into her third season. Heck has been an assistant with the Rhinelander Swim Club and a volunteer coach with the high school program.

Byrka, who has also been RHS’s head boys swimming coach the past three seasons, only resigned as the girls coach for this school year. Paulson said Byrka has not signed a new contact to coach the boys team this winter. He noted no decision has yet been reached on who will be the head boys swimming coach for 2017-18.