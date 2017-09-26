GIRLS SWIMMING: Hodags 3rd at Husky Invite

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School girls swimming team recorded four top-three finishes Saturday when the Hodags placed third out of nine teams at the Husky Invite hosted by Eau Claire North.

D.C. Everest dominated the meet with the top score of 410.5, followed by Rice Lake (193), RHS (167), Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (145.5) and Menomonie (144) rounding out the top five. In the 11 swimming events, points were awarded for the top-12 finishes ranging from 16 points for first to a point for 12th in individual races with the points doubled for relays.

The Hodags’ top finishes for the meet came from freshman Makenna Winnicki, who won the 500-yard freestyle (5 minutes, 33.53 seconds) and placed second in the 200 freestyle (2:05.12).

Two of RHS’s relays placed third with Winnicki, Lisa Kennedy, Marissa Martin and Jenna Hawley in the 200 medley relay (2:00.08) and Winnicki, Kennedy, Marisa McGuire and Grace Heck in the 400 freestyle relay (4:05.43).

The Hodags’ added a pair of fifth-place finishes with Kennedy in the 100 backstroke (1:05.59) and McGuire, Heck, Hawley and Carly Seidl in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.55).

In addition to Seidl, Martin, Maddie Quinn and Taylor Macak placing ninth in the 400 freestyle relay (4:19.4), RHS also scored points from the following swimmers placing in the top 12 in their respective events: McGuire, sixth, 100 freestyle (1:01.39), and seventh, 200 freestyle (2:16.12); Martin, seventh, 100 breaststroke (1:18.18); Heck, seventh, 200 individual medley (2:34.81), and ninth, 50 freestyle (27.64); Hawley, ninth, 100 breaststroke (1:19.12), and 11th 50 freestyle (27.8); Kennedy, ninth, 100 freestyle (1:02.16); and Macak, 10th, 500 freestyle (6:14.52), and 12th, 100 butterfly (1:12.44).

The Hodags’ next meet is Oct. 5 when they host a Great Northern Conference dual against Tomahawk.