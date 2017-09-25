Obituary: Julia Swenson

Julia “Cookie” Swenson, age 74 of Rhinelander, died Sept. 23, 2017, surrounded by family and friends. She was born June 10, 1943, in New London to Delmar and Evelyn (Hupf) Lunde.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne; children, Raymond Swenson, Robert Swenson, Ronald (Kelly) Swenson and Evie Kanitz, all of Rhinelander, and Debbie (Daryl) Court of Merrill; daughter-in-law; Nancy Swenson of Rhinelander; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers; Delmar “Skip” (Charlotte) Lunde, Jr. of Rhinelander, Randy (Kathy) Lunde of Mesa, Ariz.; Rick (Michelle Klass) Lunde of Phoenix, Ariz.; sisters, Ginger (Wayne) Fairfield and Eileen McFee, all of Rhinelander, and brother-in-law, Rick Bauknecht.

Cookie was preceded in death by her parents; son, Roger Swenson, Sr.; granddaughter, Tabitha Swenson; sister, Cindy Bauknecht; brother, Darl Lunde and three nephews.

A celebration of Cookie’s life will be held 2-6 p.m., Sept. 28 at the Pine Lake Town Hall. (Hildebrand Funeral Home)