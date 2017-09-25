HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Hodags blanked at Mosinee, 35-0

The Hodags' Logan Freund (8) follows blockers for a substantial gain in Friday night's game at Mosinee. Photos by Bob Mainhardt

RHS now 0-3 in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity football team gave up four first-half touchdowns and never got on the scoring track Friday night when the Hodags were shut out in Great Northern Conference action at Mosinee, 35-0.

The Indians’ Justin Stubbe scored four rushing touchdowns before halftime, two from six yards away in the first quarter and two more of two and three yards in the second quarter.

Mosinee added to its 28-0 halftime lead with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Ben Vandehey to Loukas Trzcinski with 2:43 left in the third quarter.

Unlike the score, total offensive yardage ended up being close with the Indians holding a 277-265 advantage.

Mosinee tallied 107 net yards rushing and 170 yards passing. Stubbe led the Indians on the ground with 75 yards on 15 carries and four touchdowns. Trzcinski had a team-high three receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown. Vandehey completed six of 11 passes for 160 yards and a touchdown.

RHS ended up with 244 yards rushing and only 21 yards passing. Hodags sophomore Drake Martin carried the ball 30 times for 189 yards. RHS quarterback Logan Freund, who also ran for 55 yards, completed seven out of 15 passes for 21 yards with three interceptions. Three of the completed passes were hauled in by Brad Comer for 15 yards.

The Hodags’ season record now stands at 0-3 in the GNC and 1-5 overall going into this coming Friday’s Homecoming game against conference football rival Merrill.

Mosinee 35, Hodags 0

Hodags                 0              0              0              0 – 0

Mosinee               14           14            7              0 – 35

From left, the Hodags' Tyler Olson tackles Mosinee's Austin Freiboth (4) in the open field. From left, the Hodags' Logan Freund hands off to Drake Martin in Friday night's game at Mosinee. At left, Hodags quarterback Logan Freund (8) gets the pass off before the Mosinee rusher arrives. The Hodags' Peyton Erikson (22) avoids the first Mosinee tackler while returning a kickoff. At right, the Hodags' Tyler Olson (20) returns a kickoff early in the first quarter of Friday's game at Mosinee.
At right, the Hodags' Tyler Olson (20) returns a kickoff early in the first quarter of Friday's game at Mosinee.
