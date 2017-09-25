Former State Rep. Dan Meyer to lead DNR

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Dan Meyer

Gov. Scott Walker has announced the appointment of Dan Meyer to serve as Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources, effective Sept. 25.

Meyer, 68, represented the 34th District in the assembly from 2001-2013. Prior to serving in the legislature, Meyer served as mayor of Eagle River, and is a former executive director of the Eagle River Chamber and Visitor Center.

“I am honored to serve as DNR secretary,” Meyer said. “Our state is blessed with an abundance of natural resources and we will work to responsibly protect them and ensure they remain a source of recreation, tourism, economic grown and rich natural history now and for our children.”

Meyer takes over for Cathy Stepp, who stepped down from her post as DNR secretary after six years to take a job with the Environmental Protection Agency in August.