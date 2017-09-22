Loan sought to keep Oneida Vilas Transit Commission buses running

CLOSE

Executive Committee also favors changes to reduce operating costs

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER

The Oneida Vilas Transit Commission Executive Committee backed a series of measures Friday morning to prevent the Northwoods Transit Connections buses that it oversees from having to stop operating.

After not yet receiving contracted federal funds for this year, coupled with higher-than-budgeted expenses, the Transit Commission has found itself in a financial crunch raising concerns about whether the buses would be able to keep running after this month.

The Transit Commission is expecting around $300,000 in federal support that amounts to close to half of its budget for 2017. Executive Committee chairman Erv Teichmiller said the Transit Commission has been told the application for that grant money should be reviewed by the federal government by the end of September, when the fiscal year ends, with the revenue anticipated to be received at some point in mid to late October.

To meet the two-county transportation program’s cash-flow needs until the federal money arrives, Teichmiller announced following a closed session lasting more than an hour and a half Friday morning that an individual, who has requested to remain anonymous, has been found “to assist us with sufficient funds to get us through the balance of September and October.”

When asked about the particulars of the loan being sought for the Transit Commission to make it through October, Teichmiller said the details are in the process of being negotiated for an amount in the range of between $75,000 and $125,000.

The Transit Commission earlier this year sought a cash advance from both counties. The Oneida County Board agreed in January to provide a one-time, interest-free $50,000 advance to help with the commission’s cash flow as it awaited the receipt of grant funding. Vilas County also provided a $50,000 advance.

When the Transit Commission recently sought another loan, that effort didn’t receive the backing from either county. Oneida County supervisor Bob Mott, who is also the Executive Committee’s vice chairman, suggested a $100,000 loan to the county’s Administration Committee, but no resolution to provide that was brought before the County Board on Tuesday. Vilas County’s Finance and Budget Committee voted 3-2 Wednesday against bringing a resolution for a $150,000 loan before its County Board on Sept. 26.

Along with obtaining a loan, the Executive Committee also backed changes in the Transit Commission’s operations in an effort to reduce costs. Transit Commission manager Jim Altenburg has informed the Executive Committee that his initial estimate of 38,000-40,000 rides for entire year has already been surpassed for 2017 with Northwoods Transit Connections charging $1 for a one-way ride.

For the time being, Teichmiller said there would be a reduction in some staff as a cost-saving measure through layoffs.

“At the same time, we have a number of employees who have voluntarily come to us and said, ‘You can defer my paycheck,’” he said. “We consulted an attorney and that’s appropriate, legal. So, until the federal funds arrive, we’ll accept their offer…. In other words, we anticipate, except in some limited way, we will continue services. We will make some effort to compress those services, so that they are somewhat more efficient and take less staff time.”

A motion backed by the Executive Committee has put in place a requirement for riders of Northwoods Transit Connections to provide a 24-hour advance notice to request a ride, with the exception of “emergencies and extenuating circumstances.”

“We have been, actually, quite willing to provide rides on-call for people,” Teichmiller said. “We simply can’t continue to do that. We need to ask people to let us know ahead of time.”

Along with accepting the offer of deferred payments to employees, Executive Committee members also favored reducing the bus schedule as proposed by Altenburg.

What asked about how the bus schedule would be changed, Altenburg provided few details.

“That’s being formulated as we speak,” he said. “I’m not going to address what is or isn’t going to be run as far as a directive. There will be a constriction of it, how many people I have out on a shift. It will be reduced.”

Individuals who provide private bus and taxi service locally were also on hand for Friday morning’s meeting. They have questioned the Transit Commission’s business model and raised objections about Northwoods Business Connections taking business away from them.

Carrie Linzmeier of StarGazer Ride Service and Northwoods Mobility told the Executive Committee her business does “pretty much everything that you all do.”

“I’ve just been hearing so many things lately about there not being transportation and access to transportation in the community for the elderly, the disabled,” she said. “And I wanted to finally speak up and say we’ve been here since 2013, 2014, and I just want you to know that we have wheelchair vehicles, we do all of these medical trips….

“It’s been difficult for us to compete with a government-funded agency like this when we have invested thousands of our personal dollars and have no grant funds, no nothing, and we work very hard to make sure that these services are available everyday to these people in this community.”

Linzmeier asked the Executive Committee to consider a different operating model that utilizes existing transportation providers to help keep the Transit Commission’s operating costs down.

Since the Transit Commission took over busing transportation services that prior to last year been handled in Oneida County by the county’s department on aging, the passenger base has expanded from the elderly and disabled to now include individuals who are not in those two categories.

Rich Linzmeier, also of StarGazer Ride Service and Northwoods Mobility, said he has seen a decline in business volume and revenue because of Northwoods Transit Connections.