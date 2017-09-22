GIRLS SWIMMING: Hodags swim past Red Robins, 124-46

CLOSE

STAR JORNAL REPORT

In the first meet since head coach Lindsay Byrka’s resignation, the Rhinelander High School girls swimming team won its fourth Great Northern Conference dual meet of the season Thursday at Antigo, 126-46.

The Hodags, who placed first in 10 of the 11 swimming events, won all three relay races with Maddie Quinn, Jenna Hawley, Grace Heck and Rachel Uhlarik in the 200-yard medley relay (2:23.99); Marissa Martin, Lisa Kennedy, Marisa McGuire and Quinn in the 200 freestyle relay (2:06.94); and Makenna Winnicki, Jaylen Janssen, Ella Schiek and Kennedy in the 400 freestyle relay (4:42.42).

RHS’s individual winners included: Winnicki, 100 butterfly (1:13.17) and 100 backstroke (1:12.8); Hawley, 100 freestyle (1:13.14); Quinn, 400 freestyle (5:29.21); McGuire, 50 freestyle (30.66); Kennedy, 200 freestyle (2:29.27); and Martin, 100 breaststroke (1:28.79).

Up next for the Hodags is an invitational Saturday at Eau Claire North High School.