CROSS COUNTRY: Hodag girls 2nd, boys 4th at Three Lakes Invite

CLOSE

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School cross country teams competed at Thursday’s Three Lakes Invitational held in Sugar Camp with the girls placing second and the boys coming in fourth.

Peshtigo topped the girls standings with 54 points, followed by RHS (58), Wabeno (70), Northland Pines (93), Three Lakes (104) and Crandon (110).

Three Lakes sophomore Kortnie Volk had the top girls time on the 5,000-meter course in 21 minutes, 15.8 seconds. Northland Pines junior Annalise Callaghan was second in 21:36.7 with Peshtigo junior Alana Finger third in 21:58.2.

The Hodags’ Markus Johnson (795) approaches the finish line to place ninth overall in Thursday’s Three Lakes Invitational.

The best finish from the Hodag girls who participated came from senior Anna Sturzl, who placed fifth in 22:39.4. RHS’s other four girls who finishes counted toward the team scored included: freshman Abigale Henrichs, ninth in 23:53.6; sophomore Allie Fugle, 13th in 24:49.3; sophomore Valarie Dalka, 16th in 25:42.8; and sophomore Lexis Morrison, 20th in 26:19.1.

JARED ZWETTLER WIN BOYS RACE

Peshtigo topped the boys team standings at 30, followed by Northland Pines (50), Lakeland Union High School (79), the Hodags (96), Crandon (125), Pembine (160) and Three Lakes (163).

Three Lakes junior Jared Zettler won the boys race in 17:49.7 with Northland Pines senior Mitchell Popp placing second in 18:12.7 and Peshtigo junior Reid Marquardt coming in third in 18:24.2.

RHS’s best finish for the boys was recorded by senior Markus Johnson, who placed ninth in 19:08.5. The other four Hodag boys whose finishes counted toward the team score included: freshman Jacob Weddle, 15th in 19:56; freshman JC Adams, 19th in 20:27.7; sophomore Abe Laggis, 26th in 20:54.6; and sophomore Levi Smith, 30th in 21:33.

Up next for the RHS is an invitational next Thursday at Waupaca.