BOYS SOCCER: Hodags ground Red Robins, 10-0

Members of the 2017 Hodag boys soccer team include, from left, front row, Hunter Hicks, Hugh Wiese,Taylor Plouff, Darin Bloomquist, Jacob Ostrander, Jared Arno. Middle row, Miles Wentworth, Daniel Ritchie, Nicholas St. Pierre, Breckin Younker, Joseph Heck, Matthew Von Oepen, Quinn Werner, Martin Hoger, Alec Lowry. Back row, Harrison Shinners, Josh Randolph, Justin Prasnick, Gerard DuBois, Ryan Roberts, Richard Triplett, Joe Schmitz, Freddy Wisner, Anthony Klabunde, Russell Benoy. Missing, Jonus Sabani, Fernando Montiel, Alex Kubeny, Zach Thompson, Luke Fritz. Photo by Bob Mainhardt

RHS now 6-0 in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys soccer team scored six first-half goals Thursday en route to a 10-0 Great Northern Conference victory at Antigo.

Jonus Sabani led the Hodags on offense with four goals and an assist. Matthew Von Oepen added a goal and four assists. Richie Triplett had a goal and an assist with single goals also coming from Quinn Werner, Daniel Ritchie, Freddy Wisner and Darin Bloomquist.  Martin Hoger, Joseph Schmitz and Hunter Hicks each recorded an assist.

RHS ended up with a 24-2 advantage in shots on goal with Josh Randolph making both saves to record the shutout win in net.

The Hodags improved their season record to 6-0 in the GNC and 10-2-2 overall going into Tuesday’s non-conference game at D.C. Everest.

