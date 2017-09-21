This week’s outstanding warrants – Sept. 22

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals selected by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these people can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Brien E. Pate, 42, Male/White. Felony failure to register as a sex offender. BODY ONLY. Steven R. Gukich, 24, Male/Native American. Failure to appear for operating after revocation and install IID. BODY ONLY. Andrea L. Buckholtz, 37, Female/Native American. Failure to pay speeding. BOND: $253.70. David L. Torkelson, Jr., 20, Male/White. Failure to pay multiple traffic violations. BOND: $1,591.90. Stephanie J. Schneider, 43, Female/White. Failure to pay operating after revocation and suspecsion of registration. BOND: $203.30.
