Marie P. O’Marro, age 70 of Rhinelander, died Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital. She was born Oct. 28, 1946, in Chippewa Falls to Charles and Esther Yohnk.

Marie is survived by her four children, Wesly, Charlotte, Duke, and Angie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen O’Marro.

At Marie’s request, there will be no funeral service. (Carlson Funeral Home)