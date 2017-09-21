Local news

CLOSE

Dog park grand opening Sept. 30

The community is invited to Shepard Park in Rhinelander next weekend, when the Drs. Foster & Smith Dog Park will officially open. A grand opening celebration will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at the new park, located at Shepard Park on Boyce Drive in Rhinelander. Community activities will include dog agility and field trial demonstrations and educational displays, cookies and lemondade. Drs. Foster & Smith will present a $15,000 check to city officials and Tina Werres, of Dog Park, Inc. at 1 p.m. The park’s opening is the culmination of more than a decade of work by members of the community to bring a dog park to Rhinelander.

Warm for Winter opens for the season

The Warm for Winter clothing giveaway program opens for its 10th season Sept. 30 at Friendly Village in Rhinelander. The program, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon, offers clothing, footwear and bedding to area residents free of charge. Toys and books are also available for children. No paperwork to complete and no questions asked. Participants are asked to bring a bag and take what they need.

Warm for Winter will be held the last Saturday of the month through February at 900 Boyce Drive. For more information or emergency help, call Jan at 715-362-7157.

Harvest Hoedown

Free, family-oriented event to benefit the Rhinelander Area Food Pantry and NATH/Frederick Place Shelter, noon – 6 p.m., Woodpecker Bar & Grill on Hwy K, Rhinelander. Live music and dancing, children’s activities, including corn bin, face painting, pumpkin contests, obstacle course, food tent, country store, bake sale, horse drawn wagon rides, a pumpkin patch, pig roast, raffles, including third row, 45-yard line Packer tickets, and more. Also this year, the “Fill The Truck Challenge,” with items for the shelter or the pantry.

Local church collects hurricane relief items

The First United Methodist Church of Rhinelander is collecting items from the community to provide relief for those affected by recent hurricanes. Items critically needed are liquid laundry detergent without fabric softener, liquid household cleaner (12 to 16 oz to mix with water, not in a spray bottle), liquid dish soap, deodorant and insect repellant.

Only requested items may be shipped out to relief centers. For a full list of items see http://rhinelanderumc.org. All items must be free of advertising, patriotic or religious symbols, military or camouflage symbols and the like. Monetary donations to cover the shipping cost to the distribution center are also appreciated; checks can be made out to RFUMC.Items will be collected until Oct. 6 and can be dropped off under the canopy at the church, 724 Arbutus St. For more information call 715-362-2091.

Book club extravaganza

The Rhinelander District Library is welcoming all to a book club extravaganza Oct. 7, from 1-2 p.m. At this casual meet-and-greet program, library staff will demonstrate a variety of resources that can be used in coordinating book club meetings and planning book events. Meet other book lovers whilel learning about new resources to make a success book club experience. Free and open to the public. Call 715-365-1070 for more information.