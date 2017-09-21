Homecoming week brings spirit, competition and fun to RHS

CLOSE

BY ELLEN PADGETT

Reporter Intern

Homecoming week kicks off at Rhinelander High School Sept. 25 with events including powder-puff football, spike volleyball, a pep rally, crowning of a homecoming king and queen, a parade and a “Grand Affair” themed dance, among other events.

Homecoming is generally a week anticipated by all students, with the juniors and seniors looking most forward to powder-puff football and spike volleyball.

Each member of the homecoming court comes up with a skit to perform in front of the school at the end of week pep rally before the parade. These skits are created to generate laughs from the audience, and be fun for those performing them.

While upperclassmen are used to the festivities, many freshman are excited to experience it for the first time.

“I think it’s going to be a real thrilling experience and I’m glad of be a part of it this year,” freshman Megan Johns said.

“Theme days are definitely my favorite,” stated junior Gwen Frederickson, who plans to dress in a full-size parrot costume for Jungle Day. “I think it’s something everyone should participate in.”

Schedule of events:

Sept. 25: Theme is “Welcome to the Jungle.” Boys Spike Volleyball game in the Jim Miazga Community Gymnasium, 7 p.m.

Sept. 26: Theme is “Paris.”

Sept. 27: Theme is “Music Genre.” Girls Powder-puff game at Mike Webster Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28: Theme is “Camo (underclass) vs. Khaki (upper class)”

Sept. 29: Theme is “Spirit Day.” Pep Rally in the Jim Miazga Community Gymnasium, 2:30 p.m., downtown parade at 4 p.m., and the Hodags take on the Merrill Bluejays in the homecoming football game, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: Homecoming dance, “Grand Affair,” 7 p.m. in the Jim Miazga Community Gymnasium.

For more information visit http://www.rhinelander.k12.wi.us/district/calendars.cfm.