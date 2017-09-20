GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hodags hold off Eagles’ comeback

CLOSE

RHS 2-4 in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After taking the first two games Tuesday, the Rhinelander High School varsity girls volleyball team dropped the next two games before winning its Great Northern Conference home match against Northland Pines, 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 15-9.

The Hodags were led by Hope Wissbroecker with 31 kills, 32 digs, eight solo blocks and two service aces. Stephanie Kuester had 26 digs and three services aces. Ally Seefeldt recorded 23 set assists and 16 digs. Makayla Kuester had 26 sets assists and nine digs. Cami Buchmann added 10 digs.

RHS’s season record stands at 2-4 in GNC matches and 11-14 overall going into its next conference match Sept. 28 at Lakeland Union High School.