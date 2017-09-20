GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hodags hold off Eagles’ comeback

From right, the Hodags' Cami Buchmann bumps up the ball while Stephanie Kuester (4) looks on in back in Tuesday's home match against Northland Pines. Photos by TMK Photography

RHS 2-4 in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

After taking the first two games Tuesday, the Rhinelander High School varsity girls volleyball team dropped the next two games before winning its Great Northern Conference home match against Northland Pines, 25-17, 25-21, 21-25, 21-25, 15-9.

The Hodags were led by Hope Wissbroecker with 31 kills, 32 digs, eight solo blocks and two service aces. Stephanie Kuester had 26 digs and three services aces. Ally Seefeldt recorded 23 set assists and 16 digs. Makayla Kuester had 26 sets assists and nine digs. Cami Buchmann added 10 digs.

RHS’s season record stands at 2-4 in GNC matches and 11-14 overall going into its next conference match Sept. 28 at Lakeland Union High School.

At left, the Hodags' Hope Wissbroecker (13) hits the ball over blocking opposition from two Northland Pines players. At left, the Hodags' Cami Buchmann (5) reaches above the net to block a return hit from Northland Pines. At right, the Hodags' Cami Buchmann bumps up the ball against Northland Pines. At left, the Hodags' Hope Wissbroecker (13) jumps up to hit the ball over blocking opposition from two Northland Pines players. At center, the Hodags' Ally Seefeldt (2) hits the ball past blocking opposition from two Northland Pines players. The Hodags' Makayla Kuester (9) sets up the ball Tuesday against Northland Pines. The Hodags' Makayla Kuester (9) sets up the ball in Tuesday's home match against Northland Pines. The Hodags' Hope Wissbroecker celebrates in Tuesday's home match against Northland Pines. The Hodags celebrate in Tuesday's home match against Northland Pines. The Hodags' Hanna Worachek (3) hits a serve Tuesday against Northland Pines.
At left, the Hodags' Hope Wissbroecker (13) jumps up to hit the ball over blocking opposition from two Northland Pines players.
