Father of Avery Edwards arrested, charged with child abuse

Trung Tran to appear in Oneida County Circuit Court today

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Trung T. Tran

Oneida County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested the husband of Ellen Tran, the Rhinelander-area woman charged in the April death of her 20-month-old stepson, Avery Edwards.

Trung T. Tran, 40, was arrested Sept. 19 for intentionally neglecting a child, causing death, and physical abuse of a child – failure to prevent bodily harm to child. He is scheduled to appear in Oneida County Circuit Court today at 1:15 p.m.

On April 14, Oneida County dispatch received a 911 call of a 20-month-old child with shallow breathing. Deputies and medics responded to the residence and the child was transported to a local hospital and then flown to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield, where he died a short time later.

Ellen Tran, charged with first-degree reckless homicide, remains free on a $50,000 cash bond.

 

