Speed limit to be lowered by Camp American Legion

County supervisors approve 35-mph zone

BY KEVIN BONESKE

REPORTER/PHOTOGRAHER

An area where the speed of vehicles has been a safety concern along County D near Camp American Legion received the backing Tuesday from the Oneida County Board to reduce the speed limit from 45 mph.

The resolution approved by supervisors amends the county code to lower the speed limit to 35 mph on County D from a point two-hundredths of a mile southwest of the junction with Bird Lake Road east to a point 19-hundredths of a mile east of the junction with Rainbow Road.

Traffic conditions had been reported to be dangerous by Camp American Legion with pedestrians crossing County D while the speed limit has been 45 mph. The resolution notes the state of Wisconsin conducted the necessary “speed study” required to lower the speed limit.

In two other sections of County D, from a point eight-hundredths of a mile northeast of the junction with West Bluebird Road east to a point two-hundredths of a mile southwest of the junction with Bird Lake Road and from a point 19-hundredths of a mile east of the junction with Rainbow Road east to a point five-hundredths of a mile west of the junction Elm Road, the resolution calls for amending the county code to set the speed limit at 45 mph.

The resolution notes the new speed limits are effective subject to approval by the State Highway Commission and upon erecting new speed limit signs.