Kiwanis makes children’s classrooms at ArtStart possible

From left, Kiwanis president Kelsy Bontz, past president Dave Havel, ArtStart Rhinelander development director Melinda Childs and Kiwanis landscape project coordinator Julie Berndt.

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Kiwanis Club of Rhinelander recently donated the final installment of the club’s $15,000 pledge to ArtStart of Rhinelander. An outdoor teaching space for children and landscape redesign is in the works at ArtStart, which will involve reconfiguring the back parking area to allow for more green space and building a performance stage to the outdoor teaching area.

Kiwanis earlier donated $10,000 toward ArtStart’s indoor children’s classroom. In addition to the money generated from funds raised at the annual Kiwanis Winter Escapes, Kiwanis members donated labor to cleanup and landscape ArtStart’s grounds. The Kiwanis seed money for the children’s teaching spaces inspired other community groups to contribute to the project including the U.S. Forest Service, Master Gardeners, CCL Gardens, and Rhinelander GM/Toyota.

For more information about ArtStart, visit ArtStartRhinelander.org.

