Help fight local hunger with ‘A Night on the Farm’

The community is invited to spend “A Night on the Farm” Sept. 22 at the UW-Madison Rhinelander Agricultural Research Station to help support local food needs.

The research station, along with Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association (WPVGA) and Trig’s are hosting the event from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. and are looking for community members to help pick potatoes for the local food pantries. The group is also accepting additional non-perishable food items for donations.

As a thank you, participants are welcome to pick a few pounds of potatoes to take home.

The Wisconsin Spudmobile, the potato industry’s comprehensive educational and informational resource center on wheels, will be there.

Light refreshments and food will be served. This is an informal event for individuals or the whole family. Bring a container to pick and take take potatoes home.