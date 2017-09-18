GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Hodags drop both matches to open GNC tourney play

CLOSE

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls volleyball team dropped both of its matches Saturday when the Hodags opened Great Northern Conference tournament play at Mosinee.

RHS lost its first match in four games to Tomahawk, 22-25, 25-21, 17-25, 24-26, before being swept by Mosinee, 19-25, 22-25, 18-25.

The Hodags’ statistical leaders on the day included: Hope Wissbroecker, 39 kills, 42 digs, five service aces and five solo blocks; Makayla Kuester, 28 set assists and 14 digs; Stephanie Kuester, five service aces and 47 digs; Ally Seefeldt, 22 set assists and 33 digs; and Cami Buchmann, three service aces and 15 digs.

RHS, which has a season record of 1-4 in GNC matches and 10-14 overall, next hosts a conference match Tuesday against Northland Pines.