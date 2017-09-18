GIRLS SWIMMING: Hodags down Ladysmith in GNC dual, then win Chippewa Falls sprints

CLOSE

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School girls swimming team won its third Great Northern Conference dual meet of the season two days before placing first at another invitational.

On Thursday, the Hodags placed first in eight of the 11 events and added five runner-up finishes when they won their home conference dual meet over Ladysmith/Flambeau/Bruce, 103-67.

RHS won all three relay events with freshmen Lisa Kennedy and Makenna Winnicki, junior Grace Heck and senior Jenna Hawley in the 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 58.36 seconds); Hawley, Heck, sophomore Marisa McGuire and senior Carly Seidl in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.18); and Winnicki, Kennedy, McGuire and senior Taylor Macak in the 400 freestyle relay (4:01.42).

The Hodags’ individual winners included: Winnicki in the 200 individual medley (2:23.51) and 100 butterfly (1:04.35); Heck in the 50 freestyle (27.01) and 100 freestyle (59.98); and Kennedy in the 100 backstroke (1:05.69).

Placing second for the Hodags were: McGuire in the 200 freestyle (2:13.45) and 100 freestyle (1:00.1); Macak in the 100 butterfly (1:10.16) and 500 freestyle (6:12.01); and Hawley in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.96).

CHIPPEWA FALLS SPRINT INVITE

In a 10-team meet in which several of the 11 events had shorter distances than the typical high school meet, RHS placed first in the team standings at Saturday’s Chippewa Falls Sprint Invite.

The Hodags had the top score of 295, followed by Chippewa Falls (263), Rice Lake (256), Wisconsin Rapids (250) and Menomonie (226) rounding out the top five. Points were awarded to the top-16 individuals in each event ranging from 20 points for first to a point for 16th. Points for the three relays were doubled with the top eight able to score.

RHS’s two first-place finishes came from Kennedy, Winnicki, Heck and Marissa Martin in the 200 medley relay (1:59.33) and Winnicki in the 500 freestyle (5:35.07).

The Hodags’ runner-up finishes included: Winnicki, McGuire, Kennedy and Macak in the 8×50 relay (3:39.38); Seidl, Martin, Ella Schiek and Jaylen Janssen in the 8×25 relay (1:45.87); and Winnicki in the 200 freestyle (2:06.55).

RHS, which also placed first a week earlier in the Hodag Relays, has another conference dual meet this coming Thursday at Antigo before an invitational next Saturday at Eau Claire North High School.